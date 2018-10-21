SoulCalibur VI Full of Memes & Popular Characters

Bandai Namco’s SoulCalibur VI has finally released and its character creation capabilities are as wild as one would expect – even actually being used to creatively reproduce popular characters rather than just various balloon-breasted kunoichi in skintight catsuits.

Just by stepping into the online multiplayer world of SoulCalibur VI players are instantly bombarded with characters from popular culture, video games, anime, manga, and even memes.

Some of the amazing creations people have come up with can be seen below:

The supremely memetic SoulCalibur VI is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.