Soul Calibur VI Player Erects Lizardman Phallus

Soul Calibur VI‘s involved character creation system has brought out only the very best in players, with some clever individuals managing to use the tools on offer to replicate a penis for scaly fighter Lizardman.

A video depicting the humorous member made with the heart, apple and cylinder objects and Voldo’s move set:

While some rather misshapen websites likened the work of art as some sort of negative influence, others have been singing its praises:

Polygon insisted that others may be inspired by this makeshift member and will begin constructing their own and that the 3D penises will end up “causing a problem” for Bandai Namco.