Bandai Namco has revealed a set of new screenshots highlighting one of Jump Force’s villains Kane, an original character created by Akira Toriyama.

The new screencaps were revealed on Bandai Namco US’ official Twitter account with an ominous quote from the very purple bad guy himself:

Jump Force pitting Shonen Jump characters against each other in mortal combat will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.