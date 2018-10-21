Golgo 13 Sardines Offishally On Sale

In a stroke of marketing genius, Hagoromo Foods has decided to collaborate with Japan’s most famous fictional assassin Golgo 13 to promote oiled canned sardines.

From late October to March 31st, supermarkets and retailers will be selling special packages of King Oscar sardines coupled with images of Golgo 13 on the front. Apart from that, starting November 1st, unique sardine bundles shaped like sniper rifle cases will be made available.

The reasoning behind this strange collaboration is actually easy to explain – Japanese pronunciation of the English word “thirteen” sounds very similar to “sardine” and thus the mystery is solved.

A CM advertising the promotion has also surfaced and can be seen below: