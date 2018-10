Those out of the loop and unaware of wildly notable fan-made characters Bowsette and Boosette will surely be shocked to see them in Soul Calibur 6 by way of the innovative character creator, truly demonstrating the versatility of the tool and its infinite possibilities.

Videos showing the girls in action:

Rabid fanboys desperate to make a Bowsette or Boosette can read the creator’s guide to make one of their very own.