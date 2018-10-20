Yui Leaves Babymetal

Fans of twintail schoolgirls and heavy metal will be distraught to hear that Yui has officially left Babymetal

Yui Mizuno has left the band Babymetal, according to an official statement from the band. Mizuno, who also goes by the stage name of Yuimetal, had missed shows earlier this year, leading to speculation about her future in the group.

Although the band denied that she was leaving, it was announced on the 19th of October that Yui will indeed be leaving, and will not join the band’s upcoming tour of Japan. The tour will now consist of Su-metal and Moametal performing on their own.

Babymetal’s official statement is as follows: Thank you for continually supporting BABYMETAL. We would like to inform you of BABYMETAL’s new beginning which will be effective starting this month’s BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2018 in JAPAN performances. YUIMETAL had expressed her desire to return performing with the group in the following months after last December’s performance due health concerns. During her absence, both SU-METAL and MOAMETAL as well as the entire staff team had been preparing for her awaited return. However, YUIMETAL came to a decision that she will not be performing at BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2018 in JAPAN and that she will no longer be a part of BABYMETAL. We thank her for all of her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors. This month’s BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2018 in JAPAN will mark the rebirth in which SU-METAL and MOAMETAL form the core of BABYMETAL. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans for the continued support and look forward in what’s next for BABYMETAL.

The band has, however, released a surprise new song, named “Starlight”. The official video may be seen below:

Mizuno has not gone into detail about her reasons for leaving the band, although her statement hints at a possible solo career at some point in the future:

As BABYMETAL, I am thankful for having a lot of valuable experience…It was days I feel blessed. It was a live, fun and happy time that everyone laughed and became one. I will also strive hard to see you again someday as Mizuno Yuji. Thank you very much for 8 years.

Fans of the twintail metal idol, who had previously appeared in schoolgirl group Sakura Gakuin, take solace in her enduring legacy of soft gravure: