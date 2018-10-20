Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru‘s 3rd episode has continued to demonstrate the insanity of buff maid Tsubame as she is the cause of more hilarity, the cuteness also being in plentiful supply as always thanks to the sweet Misha.
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru‘s 3rd episode has continued to demonstrate the insanity of buff maid Tsubame as she is the cause of more hilarity, the cuteness also being in plentiful supply as always thanks to the sweet Misha.
Omake:
Misha is best loli of this season.
that;s because she is THE ONLY loli in this season 😀
Is she? As good and safe at it is, her design and character is also so damn boring and bland I’m finding her hard to like, even as a lolicon.
Damn I’d fuck that buff chick…..or let her fuck me?
She would destroy your ass. And then dress you up in a cute little dress with pig-tails and bows.
damn with those muscles she looks like a pedotrap
Dad : “15 yo?”
Nice, I like ABS!
Leave a Comment