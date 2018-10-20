Capitalizing on its new implementation of nipples, Senran Kagura‘s 2nd season has wasted no time putting its girls in perverted situations as they all visit a pool and squirt fluids at each other (a clear tribute to Peach Beach Splash).
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Capitalizing on its new implementation of nipples, Senran Kagura‘s 2nd season has wasted no time putting its girls in perverted situations as they all visit a pool and squirt fluids at each other (a clear tribute to Peach Beach Splash).
Omake:
A waste of an epsiode but still good
needs much more Homura, and Is it better if I watch season 1 first?
I would watch the uncensored version, but to my knowledge only crunchyroll has the uncensored episodes (for now). And I refuse to use crunchyroll.
Can someone please tell me where I can stream this uncensored version?
Sweet, this looks pretty good! The first season was absolute trash(excluding the ovas) I’m glad this looks better
Yumi is life.
now to await the glorious day when nipples appear the the next game
I’m really proud of Senran Kagura’s upgrade. Keep it up!
well Peach Beach is hella fun!
Is that swimming pool from OVA before?
This is the best end of the year anime of 2018! Thank you Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash game too! Yay! and Yes! Beside Overlord! Look foward for the games and anime! So fresh and fun!
best anime this season！
This week episode made justice to this masterpiece.
i love nipples.
I restrict myself to the nipples of cute girls, but you have fun with the rest.
Anime exclusive content.
Too bad they can’t make the games like this.
To be fair, this anime and the OVA is pretty much the reason they can’t show nipples in the games. You can tell Takaki and company have wanted to do this for ages.
Nintendo Swich”
it’s very nice.
This is important to my interests . .
Leave a Comment