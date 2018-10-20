Resident Evil 2 Military Costume Makes Claire Ready for Action

Capcom has revealed another new costume for Claire in the upcoming remake to Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 comes with plenty of alternate costumes for the game’s two main protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield and even more are available for people that decide to invest in the Deluxe or Collector’s editions of the title.

Resident Evil 2’s official Twitter account has revealed one of these costumes, a military uniform for Claire, in a video which can be seen below:

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.