Outrage at MAGA in MapleStory 2

Kotaku has been offended by the fan-made content present in Maple Story 2, with some of the despised items being Trump vans, MAGA hats and straight up nude anime girls.

Convinced that the MMO sequel is a kid-friendly game solely due to its appearance, the article opened by announcing that the game’s player-created item shop is rife with racism and anime porn.

Called the “Meret Shop”, players can make customized items and upload them and give others the opportunity to purchase their painstakingly crafted creations.

The MapleStory 2 developer team reassured Kotaku however that the shop is constantly monitored for “offensive material” and that a reporting system is in place (specific words featuring badthought terms like “Trump” and “porn” are naturally also banned), though they tend to get backed up due to the amount of reports.

Insisting that the game is meant for children due to the “rounded corners and cutesy aesthetic” and because the previous was rated 10+ (despite mentioning themselves that MapleStory 2 has no age rating), Kotaku panics over the fact that players have managed to bypass the bans and upload items with “political slogans or sexual references”.

Screenshots of the racist and sexual player-made content that made Kotaku shiver in fear, including parodies of the Pornhub logo, MAGA hats and “white supremacist” shirts with the statement “proud to be white”:

“White supremacist” shirts came in for particular criticism:

More worrying are the explicit references to white supremacy. Searching for “pride” in the Meret Market yields gay and trans pride themed items, but you’ll also be able to find a shirt that says “Proud To Be White,” with the tag “WhitePower.”

The possibility nobody actually objected to all this seems not to have occurred to them:

One player who wished to remain anonymous told Kotaku that they have seen items like this on the Meret Market since the game’s official launch on October 10. On the MapleStory 2 subreddit, players have shared images of characters wearing Trump masks and MAGA hats as far back as three months ago. This player told Kotaku that they’d tried reporting the items, but nothing had happened. “The same items are still up for sale. You still see them all over,” they said.