Metal Gear Survive Gets Desperate With Pyramid Head Item

Widely derided Metal Gear cash-in title Metal Gear Survive may perhaps be on its last legs as it has attempted to use a popular character from another franchise as the theme of a new Halloween-themed item.

The “The Researcher’s Story” event, which is commencing soon in celebration of Halloween, offers a variety of new items for the game’s few players to potentially earn, including various Castlevania soundtracks and a special Pyramid Head accessory – a list of all obtainable items:

Accessory: Pyramid Head

Cassette Tape: [Bells & Whistles] Gift of the Wind (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Divine Bloodlines

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Beginning

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Symphony of the Night] The Tragic Prince

Cassette Tape: [Silent Hill] “Silent Hill”

Cassette Tape: [Life Force] Power of Anger (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [Nemesis] Challenger 1985 (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [Super Contra] THUNDER LANDING (Arcade)

Recipe: Advanced Gear Workshop

Recipe: Advanced Weapon Workshop

Recipe: Cactus

Recipe: Copper Statue

Recipe: Floodlight

Recipe: Large Floodlight

Recipe: Large Quiver

Recipe: Medium Floodlight

Recipe: Medium Quiver

Recipe: Moai

Recipe: Palm Tree

Recipe: Sign: “Beware of Animals”

Recipe: Sign: “STOP”

Recipe: Small Quiver

Recipe: Streetlight

Recipe: Wooden Tower

Unfortunately there may not be many consumers present to experience these new goodies, if the game’s current MetaCritic scores are anything to go by:

The less discriminating players left over may at least be easier to please.

Metal Gear Survive’s Halloween event will officially begin October 23rd and end November 6th.