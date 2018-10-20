You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Metal Gear Survive Gets Desperate With Pyramid Head Item

2 hours ago
6 Comments
by Rift

Widely derided Metal Gear cash-in title Metal Gear Survive may perhaps be on its last legs as it has attempted to use a popular character from another franchise as the theme of a new Halloween-themed item.

The “The Researcher’s Story” event, which is commencing soon in celebration of Halloween, offers a variety of new items for the game’s few players to potentially earn, including various Castlevania soundtracks and a special Pyramid Head accessory – a list of all obtainable items:

Accessory: Pyramid Head
Cassette Tape: [Bells & Whistles] Gift of the Wind (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Divine Bloodlines
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Beginning
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Symphony of the Night] The Tragic Prince
Cassette Tape: [Silent Hill] “Silent Hill”
Cassette Tape: [Life Force] Power of Anger (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Nemesis] Challenger 1985 (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Super Contra] THUNDER LANDING (Arcade)
Recipe: Advanced Gear Workshop
Recipe: Advanced Weapon Workshop
Recipe: Cactus
Recipe: Copper Statue
Recipe: Floodlight
Recipe: Large Floodlight
Recipe: Large Quiver
Recipe: Medium Floodlight
Recipe: Medium Quiver
Recipe: Moai
Recipe: Palm Tree
Recipe: Sign: “Beware of Animals”
Recipe: Sign: “STOP”
Recipe: Small Quiver
Recipe: Streetlight
Recipe: Wooden Tower

Unfortunately there may not be many consumers present to experience these new goodies, if the game’s current MetaCritic scores are anything to go by:

The less discriminating players left over may at least be easier to please.

Metal Gear Survive’s Halloween event will officially begin October 23rd and end November 6th.

  • Anonymous says:

    I mean, it IS a Halloween event, what the hell do you expect? They’re not exactly gonna have stuff from Dance Dance Revolution, are they? Say what you want about MGS, but this isn’t some conspiracy to laugh in the faces of fans, is just a common sense for them to do. Gamers can really act like victimised little shits nowadays.

  • Anonymous says:

    > Reskin zombies as Konami executives & board members
    > Give players unlimited ammo

    Very unlikely to gain new customers, but the current suckers… I mean players, may at least return for the chance to go full Rambo on some Konami shitbags.

    • Anonymous says:

      Nier did that. It was the CEO of both Platinum and Squenix as the final boss. It was fun fighting those fuckers in the arena and can be challenged any time because it can be played offline.

      This game though? AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!