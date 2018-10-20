Metal Gear Survive Gets Desperate With Pyramid Head Item

Widely derided Metal Gear cash-in title Metal Gear Survive may perhaps be on its last legs as it has attempted to use a popular character from another franchise as the theme of a new Halloween-themed item.
The “The Researcher’s Story” event, which is commencing soon in celebration of Halloween, offers a variety of new items for the game’s few players to potentially earn, including various Castlevania soundtracks and a special Pyramid Head accessory – a list of all obtainable items:
Accessory: Pyramid Head
Cassette Tape: [Bells & Whistles] Gift of the Wind (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Divine Bloodlines
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Rondo of Blood] Beginning
Cassette Tape: [Castlevania: Symphony of the Night] The Tragic Prince
Cassette Tape: [Silent Hill] “Silent Hill”
Cassette Tape: [Life Force] Power of Anger (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Nemesis] Challenger 1985 (Arcade)
Cassette Tape: [Super Contra] THUNDER LANDING (Arcade)
Recipe: Advanced Gear Workshop
Recipe: Advanced Weapon Workshop
Recipe: Cactus
Recipe: Copper Statue
Recipe: Floodlight
Recipe: Large Floodlight
Recipe: Large Quiver
Recipe: Medium Floodlight
Recipe: Medium Quiver
Recipe: Moai
Recipe: Palm Tree
Recipe: Sign: “Beware of Animals”
Recipe: Sign: “STOP”
Recipe: Small Quiver
Recipe: Streetlight
Recipe: Wooden Tower
Unfortunately there may not be many consumers present to experience these new goodies, if the game’s current MetaCritic scores are anything to go by:
The less discriminating players left over may at least be easier to please.
Metal Gear Survive’s Halloween event will officially begin October 23rd and end November 6th.
Leave a Comment