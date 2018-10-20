Drain Dungeon Rewards Success With Sex

Drain Dungeon will have retro RPG enthusiasts amused as it features a giant dungeon that is random every time, with game overs resulting in sex scenes with succubi (with sufficient levels) and for once rewarding players who perform well.

The game involves the emergence of a mystical dungeon that alters its layout every time a person enters it and lowers their level to 1 upon exit; the protagonist went in only to be defeated, though was saved by succubi who offered to give him pleasure in exchange for his levels.

The highly addicting Drain Dungeon can be purchased and played now.