Dark schoolgirl zombie anime Zombie Land Saga has included more idol dancing in its latest broadcast, the melding of moe and zombies proving effective but the questionable quality of 3D CG may have some reeling in horror.
Omake:
Seriously, are you guys brain dead or something? Zombie Land Saga is a idol show parody, that’s supposed to be the point. Idol shows typically use rough CG for it’s song and dance sections. That’s the fucking joke. It’s supposed to stand out as “bad CJ” on purpose. And the CG isn’t even THAT bad anyway, not to the point where it’s distracting, and definitely not to point where I’d bother writing an entire article about it.
Stop writing your own narrative. The show doesn’t make a joke about the cg.
Americans: has no concept of actual humor and needs every joke spelled out for them before they even classify them as jokes
If you thought that was funny, great for you. But if you claim that someone else intended it to be funny, you better have some evidence to back up your claim other than your opinion.
How about the fact that it’s a idol anime parody, so it’s trying to emulate idol anime, rather then literally being one? If it didn’t have CG that stuck out like a sour thumb during song & dance moments it would not be doing it’s intended purpose. In a parody you make conscious effort to emulate the common traits of what you’re parodying. Idol animes have CG moment s that stick out. A parody therefore has CG moments that stick out. Just because they didn’t have a character yell “this is on purpose, by the way” to the brain dead morons who don’t understand satire like R*ft and you, that doesn’t make it any less obviously intentional. This is like getting annoyed at a parody a campy 60s show because it has wobbly sets and bad acting. That’s the fucking point of a parody.
Doesn’t matter how bad the CG was. The little girl was adorbs.
The CGI wasn’t THAT bad.
I thought it was supposed to be kind of bad. As a rough parody of idol shows, it makes sense — most idol shows have bad CGI segments. That’s the joke.
I honestly dropped the show. The start of the 1st episode was great….after that it kinda went downhill for me.
Seriously are you guys brain dead or something? Zombie Land Saga is a idol show parody, that’s supposed to be the point. Idol shows typically use rough CG for it’s song and dance sections. A fucking joke. It’s supposed to stand out as “bad CJ” on purpose. And the CG isn’t even THAT bad anyway, not to the point where it’s distracting, and definitely not to point where I’d bother writing an entire article about it. I honestly worry about the mental capacity of rift and some sancom users sometimes
The CG wasn’t bad at all. Also, the legendary Yamada Tae’s talent shines in this episode. She was able to memorize dance moves without even really paying attention during rehearsal even as a mindless zombie!
Please necrophilia thumbs up this comment
