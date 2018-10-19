Zen O Animations Adorably Petite

Zen O might be another remarkable artist that H enthusiasts can appreciate as he has produced some animations involving slim maidens of numerous franchises, perfect for the many who despise oversized lumps of fat.
A few of Zen O’s spicy animations:
decent….but those animations could be waaayy better :/
they look kinda cheap
If he had more time and/or help, then yes it would be better. But let’s not forget that he has to draw hundreds of frames for his animations to give to his patrons per month.
some of them yes but there are some that are just interpolations, they are cleverly done but are not that time consuming as if they where just frame by frame.
i also guess that the ones that look kinda off are the first ones he made wich is understandable
patrons… ofc its not free.. so they should demand better animations (and graphics)
lmfao.. SOFTWARE!
To be honest, I saw better animations. But nice pictures.
Nutaku level shit
agreed 1000%
No loli. No life.
” I like lolis, but I need these patron shekels soo..”
They all look underage. That’s immoral art.
lacking everything
Classic 1990’s Adobe FLASH animation
The art is shit, proportions are too slim, animation sucks.
I like real women, and these are closer to them than the usual “lump of fat”, so I love this.
