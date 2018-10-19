Winged Cloud’s Sakura MMO Steams Up Steam

Ecchi visual novel studio Winged Cloud is back with another new title called Sakura MMO.

Capitalizing on the crazes that are the anime MMORPG and isekai genres, Winged Cloud has thrown its own hat into the ring with Sakura MMO, a yuri visual novel about an average girl thrown into a fantasy world by mystical powers.

In real life, however, Kotone is an average woman who works an average job, with a below average relationship with her estranged parents.

Every day that passes is the same, and Kotone soon grows tired of her monotonous routine. If only she could enter a world like Asaph, filled with fantastical creatures and frightening monsters… but Asaph Online is only a game. There’s no way a game could ever become a reality.

At least, that’s what Kotone used to think – until a mysterious force summons her to the world she has traversed so many times through her computer screen.

Now, Kotone isn’t just Kotone, but the dark witch Viola – and, freed from her societal obligations, she finally decides to have some fun!