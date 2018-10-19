You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded Flies to Steam

1 hour ago
3 Comments
by Jaster

Touhou Project is getting another spin-off game coming to the PC via Steam in October.

Developed by Aqua Style and previously released on the PlayStation Vita in Japan and on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the West, Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded is a roguelike RPG starring Reimu Hakurei and Kasen Ibaraki trying to solve yet another new indecent plaguing the mystical land of Gensokyo.

The PC trailer for the game full of non-stop frilly girl on frilly girl action can be seen below:

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded will be available on Steam on the 25th of October.

