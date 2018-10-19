Steam Mods Block “Offensive” Emoji

Despite promises of now allowing any type of game on its platform, Steam moderators have instead taken a stand in determining what is and isn’t right as one Steam user had his name forcibly changed for having lightning bolt emojis.

Creating a reddit thread to express his plight, the user claimed he had been in good standing on the platform for an entire “14 years”, but has since received a forced name change from a community manager – putting in a ticket, he was told that the lightning bolt emojis (⚡⚡) in his name were “problematic”:

Other visitors to the thread however noticed that the user may perhaps be a famous white supremacist, leading some to theorize that the name change might have been an attack against his person rather than a real violation of policies.

Some are guessing that the moderator believed the lightning bolts resembled the Nazi Schutzstaffel symbol, and checking through the user’s past name history, were unsurprised at his sudden and “unexplained” forced name change:

Another poster was quick to indicate however that one part in the community content guidelines essentially gives mods the right to alter user content any time they wish:

“Please note that Administrators/Moderators reserve the right to change/edit/delete/move/merge any content at any time if they feel it is inappropriate, abusive, or incorrectly categorized.”