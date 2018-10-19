Sony Dumps Crunchyroll

An official forum post from Crunchyroll’s CEO has unveiled the coming termination of Crunchyroll and Funimation’s partnership, the decision being brought on by Sony Pictures Television’s acquisition of Funimation.

The partnership (which was formed in 2016) allowed both companies access to each other’s catalogue of shows, with Funimation primarily choosing to produce English dubs shortly after episodes are aired in Japan and Crunchyroll preferring mostly subtitled releases.

The forum post declaring that the partnership will officially conclude on November 9th:

As a result, certain titles will be removed from both Funimation and Crunchyroll, with the final list of titles still currently being compiled.

A look behind the scenes of these two puppet companies of course reveals the real reason for the split – Crunchyroll is now wholly owned by WarnerMedia, whilst Funimation is owned by Sony, so naturally it makes no sense that the two warring media empires would want to cooperate instead of strategically deny a competitor content.