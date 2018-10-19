Rem Bust = $2,000

Re:Zero’s Rem has been accruing further accolades albeit for different reasons than usual as she has taken the form of a new collectible figurine, though only her upper body, strangely enough.

The new F:Nex 1:1 scale figurine has Rem wearing her standard maid attire but is unfortunately missing her lower body (no issue at all for oppai advocates); however the most heinous fact may be its ¥234,000 ($2,000) price tag – photos of the amputated figurine:

The 70cm tall item will have pre-orders open until February 14th, Rem is slated to ship sometime in October of next year.