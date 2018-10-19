Promare PV Combines Kill la Kill & Gurren Lagann

Japanese animation studio Trigger has released a preview video for their upcoming feature-length anime movie Promare.

Trigger promises to bring back the excitement of Gainax’s Gurren Lagann and their own Kill la Kill by bringing the staff from both of these productions for their newest movie titled Promare.

Promare follows the exploits of Galo as he joints a mecha rescue team to fulfill a perilous mission.

The PV of the anime film can be seen below:

Promare will premiere in Japanese movie theatres sometime in 2019.