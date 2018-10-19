You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Obama Doesn’t Care About Pokemon

1 hour ago
8 Comments
by Rift

A video that surfaced on Twitter featuring former President Barack Obama has been generating attention for non-political reasons as the man made an analogy using the Pokemon franchise (claiming he doesn’t like Pokemon) for people who don’t care about politics, in-turn possibly convincing people to vote in the process.

The Twitter video, which has Obama explaining to people why they should vote:

Many people likely reacted similarly when Obama briefly brought up the subject of anime when he visited Japan.

Tags

International, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

8 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Yeah, the last presidential election turned on less than 100,000 votes in three states. Only these states decide who becomes president. No one else. There were also MILLIONS of votes that changed nothing. You don’t need to vote as a republican in New York or California. You don’t need to vote as a democrat in Alabama. The US election system is a complete piece of shit made in pre-historic times.

    • Anonymous says:

      The electoral college makes a lot more sense than a popular vote election. It gives smaller states an equal say in our national elections to that of the larger states. Do you honestly believe in the idiotic concept that the popular vote should decide a candidate instead of the country all having an equal say in who we want as President?

      Because if you think the popular vote should define who our elected President is, then you’re a selfish idiot.

      Popular vote would be way too imbalanced, as larger states and even the largest cities would have too big of a say in our elections, while the smaller states would have next to zero say whatsoever. Smaller states with smaller populations deserve as much of a say as the larger states! The founding fathers weren’t prehistoric, they were ages beyond their time in their wisdom!

    • Anonymous says:

      Yet the current system is the only way states with smaller populations (aka Wyoming) have ANY sort of say over Presidential elections. If we went with a purely population/populist vote, then the only votes that would matter are votes from the 6-10 largest cities in America, fuck the rest of the country. And of those 10 largest cities, most if not all are all-but extreme left-wingnut. Especially NYC & LA.