New Fallout by Obsidian: “Very Doubtful”

Fans of Fallout: New Vegas are going to have to brace themselves for disappointing news straight from the developer of one of the highest rated titles in the franchise.

After being asked by a concerned fan on Twitter about Obsidian’s plans to develop another new Fallout game, the company’s official account only had saddening Magic 8-Ball news to share.

In an interview from July Todd Howard, the executive producer, and director at Bethesda, mentions that the company’s recent growth will allow them to create future Fallout titles in-house without any needs to outsource them to entities like Obsidian.