Kingdom Hearts III Gets Heroic

Hyping up the newest entry into the Kingdom Hearts series, Square Enix has just revealed a batch of new screenshots focusing on Twilight Town, Hercules, and Olympus.

Making sure fans know that Kingdom Hearts III isn’t out yet after so many years, SE and Disney have prepared a whole bunch of new screencaps to whet fan appetites even more.

If everything goes according to plan and the game doesn’t get delayed for the n-th time, Kingdom Hearts III will come out on the 25th of January, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.