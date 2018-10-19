“Free Speech” Platform Gab Bans Lolicon

Gab.ai, a Twitter clone serving as honeypot for all the wrongthinkers shoahed from Twitter proper, has told lolicon fans in no uncertain terms that their commitment to free speech does not actually include art the founder objects to.

Finally definitively proving their boast of being a platform that prides itself on free speech to be nothing but a means of attracting publicity, Gab recently began cracking down on lolicon-loving users and imagery – CEO Andrew Torba published a message on this banning:

Further musings from the CEO:

Other users naturally chimed in on the situation, bidding it good riddance while others had no idea what it was but were still glad it was banned anyway:

Of course, there were also those wishing death upon lolicon fans:

Since the initial posting, the CEO of Gab posted an update to help clarify things and was insistent that the banning is based on US law and not his opinion of thinking it is “demonic degenerate garbage”:

Those opposing the ban were far and few between on the Gab postings, there was a larger force on Twitter however after Andrew Torba posted on Twitter about blocking a lolicon-centric account, using “freedom of association” as an excuse to ban those he does not want to associate with his site:

Responses from those opposed to Gab’s uniquely ironic interpretation of freedom of speech: