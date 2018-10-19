Blizzard Dispels BlizzCon Diablo Rumors

Unbalanced game developer Blizzard has hinted that a new Diablo game will most likely not be featured during this year’s BlizzCon.

In a recent blog post written on the Diablo III official website, Blizzard Entertainment has stated that while they are working multiple Diablo projects they cannot yet reveal anything concrete.

These are very exciting times—we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them . . . when the time is right. We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that “good things come to those who wait,” but evil things often take longer.

For now, any Blizzard fan should settle for any other of their RNG-laden titles and keep their eyes and ears open for more diabolical news.