Twitter Bans NPC Memesters

The NPC meme is proving so threatening to the powers that be that a full-on shoah of the meme is now in effect on Twitter.

The NPC or NPC Wojak meme, as described in normie-friendly terms by KYM, is:

…a depiction of the MS Paint character Wojak with a blank stare and facial expression, named after non-player characters within video games. The character is meant to represent people who do not think for themselves or are incapable of having an internal monologue, bearing many similarities to the terms “basic” and “normie”.

While this can hardly be interpreted as offensive, the usual mass media drones quickly closed ranks to attack the meme as literally toxic or something.

Stating at every turn that the meme “dehumanizes” the political left, the outrage machine has begun working so fast and so tirelessly even places like The New York Times, obviously suffering from a slow news day, decided to chime in on the issue and ape several SJW talking points.

Since last week, Twitter has started meticulously purging “NPC” accounts – in peak irony probably using an AI to do so – using an entirely new category of abuse rushed into their ToS, it now being certified wrongthink to “dehumanize” groups who are Silicon Valley protected classes.