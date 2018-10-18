Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Gets Switched

Bandai Namco has announced yet another new Dragon Ball game this time for the Nintendo Switch console.

Developed by Dimps, just like the other entries of the Dragon Ball Heroes card-battling series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will feature over 1,160 cards from Dragon Ball Heroes 1 through 8 as well as Universe Mission 1 and 2. Bandai Namco and Dimps promise to feature over 350 characters with super intense 7 vs 7 battles.

More information about the game will be revealed during the annual Dragon Ball Heroes anniversary event. No release date for the title has been mentioned yet.