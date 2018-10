New reasons to ignore Dead on Arrival 6 keep surfacing as the jaw-dropping outfits of Soul Calibur 6 may be easily changing minds, with the array of revealing clothing and perverse angles sure to enrage the usual parties whilst serving as the salvation of males.

Some of the incredible outfits players can look forward to equipping their girls with:

Soul Calibur 6 launches October 19th for the PS4, PC and Xbox One.