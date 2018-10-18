Hit & Run Criminal Spotted Thanks to Love Live Itasha

A negligent driver who injured a female pedestrian and tried to avoid responsibility was quickly spotted by police due to his highly noticeable Love Live itasha.

Ironically occurring in Shizuoka’s Numazu City (the setting of Love Live Sunshine), the driver made a right turn only to crash into a 79-year-old woman who was crossing the street, causing her to fall and breaking her wrist – the criminal then immediately drove off so as to not be held responsible.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old male driver, a couple in their sixties saw the whole ordeal and reported it to the police, describing the vehicle as having “a girl drawn on it”, a status symbol the driver may now be regretting.

Found a few hundred meters from the scene by police, the itasha driver confessed to his atrocity and was arrested, though many may be shocked at the police’s expediency in the matter, especially since Numazu likely receives numerous visits from Love Live pilgrims with similar vehicles.