Eroico Busts Monster Girls on Steam

Monster girl eroge and pixel art platformer Eroico has made its way onto Steam. Players will be able to slay more than just their libido.

Eroico is a simple, yet challenging, 2D pixel platformer eroge following the exploits of a young hero on a journey across the land to defeat an evil demon lord. In his way stand multiple monster girls that will try to hinder his progress by draining him of his life energy via sex.

This short title features 3 levels with 15 monsters girls each with her own unique sex animation and accompanying CG.

Eroico is now available on Steam for all fans of cute 2D platformers and eroge enthusiasts alike.