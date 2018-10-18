You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Dragalia Lost Halloween Event in Full Swing

October 18, 2018
by Jaster

In preparation for Halloween, Nintendo and Cygames’ newest mobile action-RPG Dragalia Lost is having its own special event dubbed Trick or Treasure.

Dragalia Lost’s Trick or Treasure event will be running from the 17th well to the 26th of October and will have players fighting shadow element bosses and collecting special tokens called Snack-o’-Lanterns and other items that can be exchanged for multiple varied and valuable prizes.

Apart from the event itself a new summoning showcase Halloween Fantasia will be running from the 17th to the 31st of October giving the players the chance to gacha roll new Halloween-themed Adventurers, Dragons, and Wyrmprints.

10 Comments