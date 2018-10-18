China Jails Stream-Thot For Getting Anthem Wrong

China has jailed a popular streamer after she dared to “mock” their national anthem by humming it wrong, even daring to extend enforcing its censorship regime to young girls who would be entirely beyond criticism elsewhere.

The 21-year-old female streamer supposedly had a fanbase of 44 million, but even so one of her recent livestreams was deemed unacceptable by police as she began to hum a song called “Athletes March” before transitioning into China’s national anthem “March of the Volunteers”.

A video depicting her heinous crime:

Police described her actions as “an insult to the dignity of the national anthem which repelled internet users” – the treasonous woman was then detained for 5 days under a new law that can allow those who alter the lyrics of the national anthem in a negative way or sing it disrespectfully in public to be detained for as long as 15 days or jailed for up to 3 years.

Naturally the woman was forced to apologize through social media:

“I sincerely apologize for singing the national anthem in an unserious manner while broadcasting. What I did has hurt your feelings. I’m sorry. Sorry to the motherland, to the fans, to web users, and to the platform.”

Eerily enough, she also said she would “cease broadcasting and undertake patriotic education and activities”; Huya, the livestream platform, blocked the streamer after all her videos were removed due to her deed.

Huya also took advantage of the situation by issuing a statement: “the national anthem is solemn and sacred… Huya respects the anthem and firmly protects its dignity”; they also mentioned that the streamer’s behavior “reflected her lack of awareness of the law and social responsibility”.

A few months prior to the incident, she previously streamed on “Kuaishou” but was blocked after asking fans to pay 30,000 yuan (US$4,300) to add her on WeChat.