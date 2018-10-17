YouTuber Sued For Cheating In Fortnite

A popular YouTube gamer is being sued by Epic Games for cheating in Fortnite, as well as distributing cheats.

YouTube “star” Golden Modz (real name: Brandon Lucas), whose videos largely seem to consist of making young children cry by cheating in online games, is being sued for promoting and distributing cheating software for Fortnite. According to the game’s publishers, Epic Games:

“Defendants are cheaters. Nobody likes a cheater…Defendant Lucas not only cheats, he also promotes, advertises, and sells software that enables those who use it to cheat”

In addition to running a YouTube channel that boasts 1.7 million subscribers, Lucas owns a site that sells cheat mods, including an aim bot for Fortnite, charging around $200 for such software. Epic Games has argued that such mods are illegal and amount to the creation of “unauthorised derivative works of Fortnite by unlawfully modifying the game’s code”.

Lucas had responded with confusion when some of his videos were taken down by Epic Games, asserting that other YouTube users have used hacks without repercussions.