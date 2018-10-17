World Trigger Manga Joyfully Resumes

Neighbor-busting action shounen manga World Trigger will be resuming publication after a long hiatus of 21 months.

After almost 2 years of being absent from Weekly Shounen Jump, the sci-fi action manga World Trigger will be resuming its run starting October 29.

The series first went on break after its author and illustrator Daisuke Ashihara announced his failing health citing neck pains and the other illnesses. The creator now plans to be extra careful with his health in the future.

Once World Trigger returns, it will be running in WSJ for the next five weeks after which it will be transferred to the monthly manga magazine Jump SQ. This new schedule should allow Ashihara to recuperate even more and hopefully not put World Trigger on another extended hiatus.