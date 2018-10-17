Sony UK on Senran Kagura: “If Every Game Released Was The Same, Why Buy The Next?”

A new policy issued by Sony has been discovered to be the cause behind the removal of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal‘s “Intimacy Mode”, the company’s stance of deciding what their consumers may experience likely to have a considerable impact on profits.

Publisher XSEED Games previously confirmed on Twitter that the PS4 version of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal would have Intimacy Mode expunged for the sake of snowflake westerners, this led curious Senran Kagura fans to start asking the reasoning behind such a decision – with one of the localizers revealing the reason to be due to Sony’s new policy for western games:

Sony was also a recipient of various inquiries concerning this removal (especially when other Sony titles have had far more graphic sexual depictions), with the Twitter account for Sony UK explaining that the mode may not have been “up to their standards”:

The company took no issue with putting lesbian frenching on full display during their E3 presentation however; a followup comment asked them why they are removing Intimacy Mode now even though past games already had it:

The reply earned quite a bit of scorn due to its rank hypocrisy and general nonsensical nature – not that Sony can be expected to care until it has a competing platform with much more liberal policies breathing down its neck.