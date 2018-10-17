You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Sony UK on Senran Kagura: “If Every Game Released Was The Same, Why Buy The Next?”

October 17, 2018
by Rift

A new policy issued by Sony has been discovered to be the cause behind the removal of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal‘s “Intimacy Mode”, the company’s stance of deciding what their consumers may experience likely to have a considerable impact on profits.

Publisher XSEED Games previously confirmed on Twitter that the PS4 version of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal would have Intimacy Mode expunged for the sake of snowflake westerners, this led curious Senran Kagura fans to start asking the reasoning behind such a decision – with one of the localizers revealing the reason to be due to Sony’s new policy for western games:

Sony was also a recipient of various inquiries concerning this removal (especially when other Sony titles have had far more graphic sexual depictions), with the Twitter account for Sony UK explaining that the mode may not have been “up to their standards”:

The company took no issue with putting lesbian frenching on full display during their E3 presentation however; a followup comment asked them why they are removing Intimacy Mode now even though past games already had it:

The reply earned quite a bit of scorn due to its rank hypocrisy and general nonsensical nature – not that Sony can be expected to care until it has a competing platform with much more liberal policies breathing down its neck.

    • Anonymous says:

      don’t be too quick to suck gaben’s dick. steam has their share of problems.

      if VN devs didn’t exodus steam in mass numbers from that last debacle they would never have changed their archaic standards

      • Anonymous says:

        I don’t think it was the exodus, they just realized that a system to watch all the games would cost shitloads + bad press with actual gamers vs the present policy with less money spent + bad press with people who don’t really even play videogames…the equation is pretty clear.

        • Anonymous says:

          Not only that, the actual gamers that buy those games don’t care if some random femtwit or sjw shithead dislikes it.

          I really wish game companies would grow some balls and learn to ignore sjw/femnists and other people who are bitching, because those same people bitching aren’t going to buy your product anyway so why cater to them? All catering to them does is piss off your actual customers. Its pretty amazing how these companies seem to miss that point over and over.

      • Anonymous says:

        Gaben does what he can. Keep in mind that this ridiculous cesspool of hyper-sensitive moralists and other subhuman mutations, keeps bombarding Steam for all it’s worth.
        Just like they do with every other developer/publisher, to get their way on things.

  • Anonymous says:

    Have sony not heard of FIFA? I mean, they have that on their console so I’d have thought so, but they seem to have forgotten it’s the exact same game every year yet fans flock in droves to throw their money at it

    • Anonymous says:

      I was about to say this myself.

      A game not meeting standards?
      “if every game was the same why by the next?”
      Bullshit. What about same-as-every-year fifa?

      What the fuck is wrong with the west and their disdain for the female form?
      I can chop motherfuckers up like no tomorrow, but someone has cleavage and suddenly society begins to collapse.

  • Anonymous says:

    If every game released was the same, why buy the next? You motherfucker, do you know REMOVING established mechanics doesn’t IMPROVE a game? SO, are you removing all AC games in your shitty platform? It’s pretty much the same each time. What, so we only have to add one different thing so it could pass a new release? FUCK YOU. If you’re going to uphold such policy, you’re gonna have to do it across the board. You’ve pretty much signed the execution order for MHW with this as it boils down to the same mechanics, non-existent story and the same grind. Oh but I hear you say “there are a few additions to that game that makes it different from previous installments” to which I ask “then why was there a need to remove established mechanics if all that you require is a touch of added content?” you didn’t win this conversation fuckwit, you’re just saying “fuck you, it’s our rules” to your customers.

    Glad they showed their card and the direction they’re heading now. I’ve already got what I wanted from this generation’s console and I’d be damned if I’d buy a PS 5. Fuck Sony.

    • Anonymous says:

      But making things more child friendly is catering more towards kids and not adults, thus making consoles more like children’s toys today than they were 30 years ago. Also games were harder then and took a more developed mind than say most if not all of the games made for today’s audience. You got your dates right, but are you sure games aren’t targeted towards overgrown kids these days?

  • Anonymous says:

    “If Every Game Released Was The Same, Why Buy The Next?” says the company that makes the same shit again and again and again.

    Playstation 2 was the last Sony console I ever had. I was thinking to buy a PS Vita or PS4 at some point for its japanese games but after seeing crap like that I won’t buy another Sony console ever again.

    • Anonymous says:

      Don’t miss out the good stuff if that’s the only reason. Just because the management of that console company is bad doesn’t mean the console is bad itself, and the games there are still good enough to pay. 🙂

  • catcure says:

    “If Every Game Released Was The Same, Why Buy The Next?”

    Yeah, that new Zelda game they announced where they’re taking out the sword fighting and the epic quest to stop a great evil sure sounds fun. I can’t wait to make Link file his Hyrulean tax returns.

    Seriously, there’s a difference between keeping things fresh and removing established content FFS

    • Anonymous says:

      lol you clearly dont know a thing about sony. Sony is murdering the console war right now. That aside i cant condone this blatant disreguard for the constitution. Freedom of the press. freedom of expression. and freedom of speech. unless this stops sony i wont be buying another console of yours.

  • Juan D'Marco Oliveira Matos says:

    Sony: Released The Last Of Us Remastered as soon as the PS4 came out even though the game came out a few years earlier.
    Also Sony: “If Every Game Released Was The Same, Why Buy The Next?”

    • Anonymous says:

      Pretty sure every call of duty, assassins creed, etc are bascally the exact same game in a new skin, nevermind the sports games where they get maybe updated roster stats but other than that its the same thing. I just feel its the usa/uk double standart at work: Graphical violence is A-OK but anything remotely lewd is a no-no. I don’t know about you all but I’d be more worried about my kid seeing someone/thing graphically getting its head blown off with blood everywhere, than I’d worry about them seeing some flopping anime breasts in a game.

  • Kiiro Yakumo says:

    OK at this point I don’t know what to say anymore…
    I wanted to kind of repeat the case of “murdering ok, breasts not” but this seems to go deeper into some kind of crazy idiocy I don’t understand.
    – Clear sex is A-OK
    – Touching breasts is still a crime
    Or another angle
    – Characters that look realistic and have clear sex is A-OK
    – Anime characters doing whatever is a crime
    As much as I want to keep going with “consoles are good, no PC Master Race” but I can’t, at this point friend’s well put “DRM BOX” as description for consoles matches perfectly…
    PC is not locked by all this DRM craps…no, Denuvo doesn’t count, it’s idiocy not DRM, it hurts HDDs under cover of “protection from cracking”.
    Another thing is that PC is not dependant on Steam, one can release the game independently if so desires without having all those “UUU PORN IS BAD” shouts (of course as long as some upper country law is not seriously broken).
    I could go on with that for much longer but I think I made my point…

  • Anonymous says:

    “b-b-but they cant consent” “b-b-b-bb-ut its molestation”

    They’re ninjas. Trained assassins. Killers for hire. When they enrolled in ninja school they consented and accepted that there is a very real possibility of being captured by the enemy and being subjected to physical “torture”

    Also, they’re not real.

  • Anonymous says:

    From a business stand point seems pretty aggressive to remove core content and force a game to do worse or potentially fail. Surely they could have just asked for a harsher rating or something more sensible, sony logo starting to look like a swastika.

  • Anonymous says:

    The problem here is the “gamer journalists”.

    The “gamer journalists”, start complaining about attractive women in games or costumes that show cleavage(see IGN Dragon Quest review) to try and appeal to all cunts on twitter hoping to get some e-poon. Then Companies think some random ass hat who writes a blog is the voice of the majority and caters to them.

    I’m definitely buying this on steam now.
    Some CEO probably brought his wife to work with him and now she’s calling the shots.

  • Anonymous says:

    Is pretty easy to understand the situation, Sony knows that this franchise is pretty niche, honestly it’s not a selling console game, and specially because it’s not exclusive, they don’t really care about the game or the audience of it, is like: “Yeah you can buy it, but we don’t really care if you don’t”

    In the end, not buying the game will only affect XSEED directly, not Sony

  • Anonymous says:

    I remember when Sony said themselves “Playstation is the best place to play” HAHA yeah pretty sure PC IS the best place to play. Sony won this console gen and they got a big dick about it. Pretty sure if they were in Xboxs position they wouldn’t be doing any of this.

  • Anonymous says:

    Last time I checked like 60% of PS4 games catalog were ” ps3 remasters” so no buy at all according to their logic haha. Man a meteor could fall on the earth to reset mankind and I would be happy.

  • darkjoe400 says:

    People still don’t realize its easier to release games based off age (which can be objectively rated) but now its being based off the feminist ideology hatered of straight men (regardless of color). Any content offensive to women overall Sony (US and UK) has to play big brother protect their fee fee. Not all women of course but doesn’t matter either way. Unless its two lesbians awkwardly kissing each other in a progressive game.

  • Anonymous says:

    Wow…just wow…he asks an honest question. And gets a dick reply. You know. There is a reason why I don’t get too many of these Adult (or at least Mature that has very suggestive nudity) Themed games on a console. As they are never as good as the PC Release….if there is a PC Release version………..oh well. Yet it is strange how Atlus’ Conception II is far more censored with their PC release vs their PSVita/3DS Release….odd. Very odd. Though it is Atlus. They are odd.

  • Anonymous says:

    Lol, console peasants that supported platforms with ” family friendly” policies got EXACTLY what they bargained for. Not sure what they are unhappy about. By buying playstation or xbox you DID ask for this.

  • Anonymous says:

    NPC outrage will someone please think of the children.. and in better news the PC version will not be censored it will have everything intact and finishing off with WTHeck News .. The Senran Kagura game on the Switch basically is only intimacy mode without the rest of the game.

  • Anonymous says:

    Argument like no other. Bad timing, wrong place, and definitely not the right subject to make such claim.
    But hey..UK? I hear they got more muslims and other minorities there, than actual brits.

  • Anonymous says:

    How does Microsoft feel about Senran Kagura? I’d sure they’d love some Japanese games on their platform and would overlook such lewd stuff!

    In otherwords, port the game to Xbox for uncensored goodness.

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s always the same. Your console sells well, you fuck your customers for no reason and get arrogant until you release the next console and wonder why it failed. PS2 wins, Sony gets arrogant, Xbox triumphs over PS3, Microsoft gets arrogant, PS4 triumphs overXbox, Sony gets arrogant..
      It’s almost as if these companies do not learn.

      • Anonymous says:

        I remember when everyone was cheering about how badly ps4 fucked over Xbone at E3, but any consumer with a brain was scared as fuck now that a single company has dominance over the market.

        Thanks to that you now get to enjoy monthly-subscription based online gaming, censorship and overreaching “moral guidelines”, and corporate abuse of power that everyone has to willing take up their ass because there’s no alternative.

        grats

  • Anonymous says:

    Because not everyone and not every country can accept the molestation mode. It is better to be banned in some regions.

    Speak of which, it took like half year for Honkai Impact to come up with an alternative intimacy mode for US/EU/CN.

  • Anonymous says:

    Come the fuck on, Sankaku! Two girls kissing in a public place is NOT the same as Highschool girls being molested and touched in very suggestive ways.

    I’m not saying Sony is correct in making them remove this Mode but how disingenuous do you have to be to equate that to two fully clothed adult women kissing.

    • Anonymous says:

      How about platform providers leave us the fuck alone and let us make our own decisions on what is “appropriate” or not, regardless if it’s two women kissing or one getting tentacled.

      I’m a god damn grownass man and if I want tiddies in my game I get tiddies. I don’t need some company shill trying to “protect” me from “sensitive content” when I spend the other half of my waking day sawing off old people’s knees and hammering in prosthetics.