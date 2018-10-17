Run Around As A Chibi With Fate/Extella Link’s New DLC

The ability to play as cute chibi forms of Fate/stay night characters is coming to Fate/Extella Link, the new DLC sure to resonate well with moe-lovers and possibly serving as a nice change of pace from sexier outfits such as bathing suits.

The new “funifuni” costumes will be available for Nero, Tamamo no Mae and Altera – a PV:

The DLC will be purchasable for the PS4 and Vita versions as well as the impending Nintendo Switch release – Fate/Extella Link can be played now in Japan, a western launch is slated for 2019.