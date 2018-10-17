Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet has doled out the usual hectic romcom staples: over-the-top slapstick and violence, romantic cuteness and a surplus of pantsu shots to keep even the ero-anime aficionados somewhat enthused.
When I see those Romantic Comedy show like these, I would say like:
Well it makes sense to see pantsu when girls are fighting in skirts.. It’s more unnatural not to see any in girl fights. I prefer more reality then that.
More like, both author and the adaptation have made substantially noticeable that perucia archetype is perfect cause: petite blondie with a fine butt and little boobs.
And they keep reminding us that if we like other kinds of types , our tastes are unironically shit.
Can’t tell what kind of show this is. Comedy? MC doesn’t look like a dork at all, which is good.
Also which studio?
Thanks.
Is this the nisekoi of this season?
funny how people compare this anime to nisekoi. The only thing that is the same between the two is the pretending part. But people forget their is a difference
Nisekoi they have to pretend to be lovers
Kishuku Gakou No Juliet has to pretend to be enemies
If you ask me which series is better. I have to choose Juliet. Why ? It didn’t take them forever to start a romance
They always get garterbelts wrong.
Why mature content warning ?
