Kemono Friends Parodies “Nan demo iu koto o Kiite Kureru Akane-chan”

The official Kemono Friends Project YouTube channel uploaded a musical parody of popular NND original “Nan demo iu koto o Kiite Kureru Akane-chan”, starring Araiguma and Fennoc and making angry Kemono Friends fans forget about the mishap with Tatsuki (for a moment anyway).

The absurdly cute Kemono Friends version:

The original for comparison’s sake:

An English translation for those not versed in moon runes:

Considering the franchise has released covers before, this turn of events may not prove too astonishing: