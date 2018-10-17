Hyper Universe Goes From Woke to Broke

Korean 2.5D MOBA Hyper Universe will be shutting down its Korean servers after failing to provide a satisfactory service to its player base.

After being subject to levels of censorship involving reducing character breast size, hiding cleavage, and reducing mammary jiggle animations all in the name of reaching a wider player audience, the Korean MOBA Hyper Universe will be shutting down its local servers next month.

The game’s publisher Nexon fully embraced the censorship going so far as to retroactively change the Korean version to match its North American counterpart.

Censorship in Hyper Universe was first implemented before its Western Steam Early Access release back in 2017. The video below demonstrates the levels of censorship between the Korean and US releases:

While the amount of Hyper Universe players spiked back at the beginning of 2018 when the title came out of Early Access, it soon leveled back down to virtually non-existent due to many technical problems such as long matchmaking queues.

The game’s North American version is still active and available to play on Steam. There has been no word if the closure of the Korean incarnation will impact the game in the NA region.