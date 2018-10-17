Eshigami no Kizuna Genderbends Osamu Tezuka Characters

Compile Heart and ForwardWorks’ newest smartphone game will be transforming manga god’s Osamu Tezuka’s most popular characters into moe girls.

First announced back in 2017 Eshigami no Kizuna (The Bonds of Gods of Artists) will be featuring such legendary Osamu Tezuka characters as Black Jack, Astro Boy, Phoenix, and many more.

Not much is known about the title’s gameplay, however, the tagline of the game “artists borrow the strength of gods to fight their deadlines” implies the story will be somehow connected to the process of creating manga.

The very cute trailer full of iconic characters can be seen below:

Eshigami no Kizuna will be coming out for iOS and Android mobile devices in Japan sometime in 2019.