Disgaea 5 Complete Demo Now with Cute Demons

Nippon Ichi Software’s Disgaea 5 Complete will be launching on Steam very soon and to celebrate that, as well to promote a different line of products, NIS America has made a demo of the game available to all who are quick on their feet.

To get the cute demon-infested demonstration version of Disgaea 5 Complete one only needs to sign up for an account with Alienware Arena and wait for a personal code to arrive. As mentioned before, the exclusive demo codes are limited so being prudent is encouraged. As an additional bonus, save data between the demo version and the full game will transfer over.

Disgaea 5 Complete will be made available on Steam on the 22nd of October. The game can already be pre-ordered with a generous discount until the 29th of October.