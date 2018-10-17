Aya Hirano Begging For Overseas Work

Cherished Haruhi seiyuu and devoted actress Aya Hirano has announced on Twitter that she wants to be invited to an overseas convention, a prime way to increase her exposure though some might question if she may have a shortage of work…

The English tweet via her official Twitter account, along with the entire message which was posted on her Instagram for some reason:

“Hello, world! To begin with, if any of you who read this are interested in inviting me to an Anime convention in your country, please feel free to contact at my agent.

I’m dreaming of traveling around the world and doing a concert in your country!

Currently, I’m busy as a voice actress and an actress in musical, but if the timing is right, I’m willing to go to your country.

I’m waiting to hear back from you. Lots of love,

Aya”

Westerners and even those everywhere else would surely jump at the opportunity to get to meet the scandalous seiyuu without having to venture into Japanese territory.