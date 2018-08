A new ship maiden being introduced to Azur Lane was designed and illustrated by none other than the legendary Tony Taka, perhaps the coup de grace for the opposing fleet.

The official Azur Lane Twitter had shown off the newest girl to be added to the game, “Sentou”:

Tony additionally announced his newest 2D creation via his Twitter as well:

“I was given the privilege of drawing Azur Lane’s royal warship aircraft carrier “Sentou”! Everyone please be sure to build her!”