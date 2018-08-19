Splatoon Splatfest Hits New Low With “Fork VS Spoon”

Splatoon 2‘s next Splatfest event for North America has been revealed to be the incomprehensibly chosen “Fork VS Spoon”, potentially rivaling the “mentally invigorating” discussions that were had during the European Splatfest that debated toilet paper rolls going over or under…

Apparently the event was data-mined but the Nintendo Twitter essentially announced the Splatfest with a retweet:

Reactions from internet denizens on the rather lazy decision:

The Splatfest will begin on August 24th, end on August 25th and will have the results announced on August 26th – players who actually stick around after Nintendo forces them to pay for the privilege of using their dodgy P2P netcode can doubtless look forward to “apples VS oranges” sometime in the near future too.