Haruhi Hell: 88 Hours of Endless Eight on NicoNico

2 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

The once legendary Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu will be making a return to NicoNico Douga, albeit in the worst possible way as the anime’s most despised arc has been chosen for an 88-hour marathon, an event that may leave many regarding the video site as nothing but a massive troll.

For those not familiar, the anime generated a fair amount of controversy for its “Endless Eight” arc, which was essentially the exact same episode aired for 8 weeks in a row (with each possessing extremely minor differences), done to simulate Kyon and friends being stuck in a time loop (despite complaints however, the BDs containing the episodes sold almost as well as the others).

The livestream madness commences August 28th and will conclude August 31st with the final 8th episode.

