Blazing Angel Mistletear Loves Raping In Groups

Classic beat-em-up eroge Blazing Angel Mistletear has recently released its “complete edition” (which combines the base game with its enhancement patch and an English translation), possibly offering up the ultimate action eroge experience as the title boasts phenomenal art and difficult gameplay.

Blazing Angel Mistletear follows sisters Akira and Kaede being captured, leading to players controlling Akira who was gifted incredible powers through an experiment, which she will now use to find her beloved sister whilst being violently raped by evildoers in the process.

The in-depth title boasts numerous moves to wield against enemies and losing a life results in an animated rape scene while a game-over treats viewers to a visual novel style scene – Blazing Angel Mistletear’s Complete Edition can be picked up now.