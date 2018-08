Compile Heart’s newest upcoming turn-based RPG, Varnir of the Dragon Star, has been discovered to be rather naughty to those with eyes quick enough to catch the lewdness, a rather typical expectation of a Compile Heart game and sure to be purchased by some solely due to the sexiness.

A newer gameplay PV:

A previous livestream:

Varnir of the Dragon Star will launch in Japan for the PS4 on October 11th, unfortunately a western release has not been announced.