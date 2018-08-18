Pokemon, Persona 4 Seiyuu Unshou Ishizuka Dies

Unshou Ishizuka, known for voicing such characters as Pokemon’s Professor Oak and Persona 4’s Ryotaro Dojima, has died due to oesophageal cancer.

Aoni Production has announced the death of Unshou Ishizuka, the voice actor behind such beloved anime and video game characters as Pokemon’s Professor Oak, Persona 4’s Ryotaro Dojima, Tekken’s Heihachi Mishima and Cowboy Bebop’s Jet Black. He was 67 and had been suffering from oesophageal cancer.

Ishizuka made his debut voicing the narrator in 1984 anime Giant Gorg and continued to work until the year of his death, recently starring as the narrator in the anime version of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. He was well-known for voicing older, grizzled male characters.

Although Ishizuka died on the 13th of August, his death was not publicly revealed until the 17th, by which time is family had held a private funeral. A public farewell ceremony is planned, although the date of the event has not yet been announced.