Nintendo Switch “Has Hidden VR Mode”

Hackers have discovered and tested a secret VR mode that was hidden in the Nintendo Switch’s system firmware for over a year.

Nintendo Switch hackers have found that the console has some degree of VR functionality, after following up on a discovery made while analysing June 2017’s release of system firmware version 3.0.0. Although code referencing the VR mode was found last December, it is only recently that hackers have actually tested it.

Twitter user random666_kys was able to show a proof of concept video that tested the Switch’s VR mode functions, showing a vertically split screen with two identical images, including UI elements, on both sides. The text in French informs the user to pull the console away from their face and press the “close” button:

According to an Ars Technica writer, “the location of the functions in the Switch firmware suggest they’re part of Nintendo’s own Switch code and not generic functions included in other Nvidia Tegra-based hardware”.

Nintendo had said in 2016 that they were looking into VR functionality, although little seems to have come of it. The Switch’s size, weight and relatively low-resolution display mean that it might have been too hard for Nintendo to achieve satisfactory VR performance on the device.