Titular chuunibyou heroine of Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai, Takanashi Rikka, has had her appearance once again recreated by a 3D woman, who has also chosen to wear a lovely bunny girl outfit – perhaps a bold move that the relatively shy Rikka would never do on her own…
Tags
Anime, Bunny Girl, Chuunibyou, Cosplay, Moe, Oppai, Pettanko, Usamimi
